In 2022, Scotch exports broke previous records and marked significant growth compared to years past.

International exports of Scotch whisky hit an all-time high of £6.2 billion (over $7.5 billion) in 2022, according to a new report from the Scotch Whisky Association. Exports grew 37 percent in value, while sales volume (measured in 700-milliliter bottles) also increased by 21 percent.

India is now the top Scotch importer by volume, replacing France in the No. 1 spot. While Scotch only accounts for some 2 percent of the country’s whiskey market, recent tariff changes between India and the U.K. increased exports this year. It’s estimated that the country’s Scotch imports will grow by £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in the next five years.

Similar tariff lifts in the United States pointed to positive export growth in 2022. Currently, the U.S. is the only import country to record a product value of over £1 billion ($1.2 billion) annually. Mexico and Canada also recorded a modest increase in export value last year.

Scotch’s largest target market was the Asian-Pacific region, according to 2022 data. The Scotch Whiskey Association reported remarkable “double-digit growth” in Taiwan, Singapore, India, and China.

“The enduring strength of Scotch whisky as the U.K.’s leading food and drink export is its global appeal to consumers who recognize the quality of the spirit, with production increasingly grounded in sustainable practices as we continue to reduce our impact on the environment by investing in the future,” chief executive Mark Kent states in the press release. “Passing £6 billion in export value for the first time is a milestone.”

As the Scotch Whisky Association reports a healthy rebound from Covid-19 lows, the organization is optimistic for even more successful years to come.

