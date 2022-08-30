As steamy August fades into a breezy September, it’s only natural that whiskey brands look forward to the cozy autumnal days when the spirit is best enjoyed. As the seasons change, Russell’s Reserve is launching a new annual series.

The inaugural expression of Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson C pays tribute to a milestone distilling location — in more ways than one, according to an Aug. 30 press release. The 10-year-old bourbon was aged in 72 barrels from the decommissioned “rickhouse” at Camp Nelson C in Kentucky. Built in 1946, the now-demolished storage structure held barrels from Wild Turkey Distilling Co.

For this release, master distiller Eddie Russell selected barrels from the third and fourth floor of the rickhouse, where barrels are said to age most efficiently without getting overcooked.

“Tasting through our barrel stock as our whiskies age and determining which are right for each release is one of my favorite parts of the job,” master distiller Russell states in the release. “When I tasted this liquid from Camp Nelson C, I knew it deserved its own place in Russell’s history. It’s a little different from what folks have come to expect from our whiskies, and even though we all personally enjoy different flavor profiles, Dad, myself, and my son Bruce all agreed instantly — this is a once in a blue moon kind of whiskey and deserving of being the first release in this special series. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do.”

At 56.2 percent ABV, the brand shares that this non-chill filtered bourbon delivers sweet aromas of vanilla, caramel, and cream. A sticky-sugary taste of toffee and coconut dissolves on the palate into apple, dried fruit, toasted nuts, and baking spices. A decadent and rich spirit, this expression invites drinkers to sip slowly to enjoy its nuances.

Hitting shelves in early October, the 750-milliliter bottles have a suggested retail price of $249.99. Eager collectors and enthusiasts can sign up for product alerts at the brand’s website.