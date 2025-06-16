The highly sought after Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old bourbon is back and boozier than ever before. On Monday, the Lawrenceburg, Ky.-based brand announced that the beloved 13-year-old expression will return to shelves for a limited time at a newer, higher proof.

First launched in 2021, annual releases of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old have consistently been bottled at 114.8 proof, or 57.4 percent ABV. This year’s expression turns things up a notch, with each bottle arriving at 123.8 proof (61.9 percent ABV), lending a bolder flavor profile.

While the proof may be distinct from previous releases, Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old is still crafted from a single batch of barrels hand-selected by master distiller Eddie Russell and the Russell’s Reserve team and non-chill filtered. This bottling — and all future Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old releases — will also have each batch’s unique proof and production season on the label.

“This release of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old is special to me not only because it celebrates our legacy, but because it represents a new chapter in the evolution of bourbon,” Wild Turkey Distilling Co. master distiller Eddie Russell said in a press release. “Each release is a labor of love and reflection of the time and care we put into crafting every bottle. This one carries the signature profile the 13 is known for, but with enhanced cola notes that bring forth a new depth of flavor.”

According to the brand, the bourbon opens with vanilla, brown sugar, and caramel aromas, before cherry, baking spice, and the distillery’s “signature funk” take over. On the palate, cola, molasses, and dark fruit flavors dominate, with secondary notes of fruit cobbler and butter cream before a lengthy finish rounds things out.

Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old is slated to hit the market later this summer with bottles available online at the Russell’s Reserve website, at the distillery visitor’s center, and at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $200. The whiskey, like previous releases, will be highly allocated and bottles are likely to sell fast. As such, the brand recommends signing up for the Russell’s Reserve newsletter on the brand’s website for updates on how to purchase.