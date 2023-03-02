As winter nears its end, it’s only natural to dream of sunnier days. If you’re looking forward to a Caribbean cruise this summer and plan to bring your favorite vino on board, there are a few policy changes to put on your radar.

Royal Caribbean recently adjusted its alcohol policy to allow one sealed bottle of wine per adult passenger, according to the Royal Caribbean Blog. The policy change, which is outlined on the company’s website, still forbids guests from bringing a personal supply of spirits and beer on trips.

Previously, Royal Caribbean permitted a maximum of two 750-milliliter bottles per room. For groups traveling with more than two people per room, however, a new policy could allow groups to bring larger amounts of alcohol onboard.

Solo travelers are out of luck, though — while passengers traveling by themselves could previously bring up to two bottles, the new policy only allows for just one bottle of wine per person:

“On embarkation day, each guest of drinking age may bring one (1) sealed 750 ml bottle of wine or champagne. Boxed wine and other containers are prohibited. Guests who purchase alcohol bottles onboard, in a port-of-call, or bring more than the one permitted bottle on boarding day, will have their items safely stored by the ship. These bottles will be returned on the last day onboard for enjoyment once home.”

The online policy was updated on Feb. 28, according to the Guest Conduct Policy.

Guests are still charged corkage fees if they choose to drink their personal wine in the ship’s dining rooms. Passengers who pack multiple bottles can store (but not drink) them during the trip’s duration. Passengers’ personal supply of spirits, beer, and other alcoholic beverages will not be allowed on cruise ships and will be confiscated upon boarding.

Royal Caribbean’s guest policy also acknowledges the sneaky ways that some passengers might try to smuggle booze on board. So, no, your mouthwash container filled with blue vodka likely won’t make it past security.