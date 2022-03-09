Resy and American Express will surprise diners by covering the cost of their meals at select restaurants across the U.S. after meeting a two-million reservations benchmark in their Every Resy Counts campaign. The initiative encourages diners to reserve tables at independent restaurants, many of whom continue to struggle financially in the aftermath of the pandemic; participating spots include New York’s Fish Cheeks, Chicago’s Galit, and San Francisco’s Mister Jiu’s.

The campaign’s first one million reservation benchmark unlocked a $500,000 donation to nonprofit Southern Smoke, a crisis relief organization for workers in the food and beverage industry. Founded in 2015, the nonprofit predates the pandemic but became all the more critical during it, distributing more than $6 million to 2,744 individuals between March 2020 and March 2021, according to its website.

With every subsequent million reservations, Resy will cover the costs of meals at certain restaurants nationwide, surprising diners. “As we approach the two-year mark of the pandemic, restaurateurs continue to need community support to help make up for lost revenues,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, chief marketing officer of American Express in a press release. “By rallying together, we hope to inspire consumers to grab a table at independent restaurants throughout March, and beyond, to help them continue to get back on their feet.”