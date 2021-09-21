During the Revolutionary War, Robert Samuels served whiskey to George Washington’s troops. Then in the 1820s, his son John built a Georgian-style home outside Bardstown, Ky., on a sprawling estate that would later house the family’s bourbon distillery.

While the T.W. Samuels Distillery was eventually sold, the living descendants of the Samuels family are inviting guests to stay at the property to indulge in the history (and bourbon) that come with the land.

What history is that, you may be thinking, given that the Samuels Distillery has long ceased operations? Well, the very same family member who sold the facility — Bill Samuels Sr. — used some of the proceeds to start his own bourbon brand and distillery — the much more recognizable, Maker’s Mark.

After also falling out of the family’s hands in the ‘50s, Rob Samuels, current president of Maker’s Mark and grandson of Bill Sr., bought the Samuel’s House earlier this year and transformed it into a hospitality destination.

For $1,000 a night, guests can explore the home and grounds like a living museum. Naturally, bourbon is at the forefront of the stay with a custom-crafted bar of over 50 historic whiskey bottles. For an extra charge, fans of the spirit can partake in a distillery tour and a “Whisky & Food” experience.

Other distinct property features are listed on the Samuel’s House website, including 3,500 square feet of space to explore heirlooms dating back generations. The area surrounding the home is set on 2-acres of land with oak trees and nearby horse pastures — a vision for country living.

The Samuels family hopes that guests will immerse themselves in the “rich heritage in a remarkable and unforgettable way.” Aside from that, think of all the locally-distilled bourbon coming your way.