If you’ve ever worked a restaurant gig, you know some crazy sh*t can go down. That’s why we were all too intrigued when some industry folks took to Reddit to recount their weirdest customer requests in a recent thread.

Many of the objectively horrifying asks were drinks-related, including soy sauce-spiked Pepsi and other gross booze combinations. The responses begin fairly tame, as one server details their encounter with a woman preferring her wine heavily iced:

While ice cubes in wine are commonly considered a faux pas, there actually are some situations where a little extra chill is needed. What’s less acceptable, however, is stirring packets of sugar directly into your glass. If you’re craving something a bit sweeter, we’d recommend asking for a glass of Moscato before embarking on the DIY route.

Soft drink-and-condiment mixtures also seem to be a far too common request. Users spoke of ketchup-filled Sprite — help! — and tummy-ache-inducing beverages, like this hellish libation:

Another anecdote calls out customers who prefer to pair their top-shelf liquors with profile-muddying sodas. Some people simply love including mixers, no matter the quality of the spirit they’re sipping:

Consider this your sign to tip staff very generously.