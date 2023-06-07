A prestigious rosé label is about to arrive stateside.

Pernod Ricard USA is launching Sainte Marguerite en Provence in the U.S. this month, according to a June 7 press release. The brand, which joined Pernod Ricard’s portfolio late last year, offers two rosés: Symphonie and Fantastique.

“Our top priorities at the vineyard are respect for the environment, our customers and our staff. This echoes the standards that guide us in everything we do,” Olivier Fayard, Sainte Marguerite en Provence CEO and winemaker, says in the release. “We gained knowledge of the different terroirs while building up the vineyard…We could have created traditional rosé wines, but we decided to go against the grain.”

The brand’s signature rosés blend Grenache grapes with complementary Cinsault and Rolle varieties. While the U.S. rosé market is already crowded — and remarkably lucrative — a Pernod Ricard representative tells VinePair that Sainte Marguerite has much to bring to the table.

“Côtes de Provence rosé continues to captivate and drive expansion in the U.S. wine market,” the representative says. “With unique characteristics establishing its brand identity and a steadfast commitment to quality, we are confident that Sainte Marguerite en Provence provides a distinguished offering and is enabled to shine in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Brand founders Brigitte and Jean-Pierre Fayard discovered the Provence vineyard in 1977, and initially built the brand on the land’s original seven hectares. Now, Sainte Marguerite occupies 200 hectares of land across 11 individual plots in France. Pernod Ricard’s recent acquisition of the wine brand, the company representative says, was driven by a shared attachment to Provence and entrepreneurial spirit.

“Pernod Ricard’s ambition is to enrich its offerings of premium wines and spirits, satisfying consumer demands across all consumption momentum,” they explain. “As a premium and high quality rose, Sainte Marguerite en Provence fits perfectly into the Pernod Ricard brand ecosystem.”

Sainte Marguerite will be available in U.S. retail markets this month.