A celebrity tequila is joining the Pernod Ricard portfolio. On Monday, the company shared that it signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in Código 1530.

The tequila brand was founded in 2016 by Ron Snyder, Federico Vaughan, and George Strait, according to an Oct. 17 press release. It offers a range of three ultra-premium and three prestige tequilas from Jalisco, Mexico.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Código 1530 into our portfolio, enhancing our agave products offer especially in its upper segment where consumers and connoisseurs are eager to discover brands that combine strong roots with the most exclusive quality,” Pernod Ricard USA CEO Ann Mukherjee states in the release. “Thanks to our newly enhanced portfolio, we have never been more confident to lead the growth of the spirits’ industry within the U.S. market.”

The brand is available in 50 states and is currently initiating an international rollout in 30 markets worldwide. The partnership with Pernod Ricard is expected to expand Código 1530’s distribution and further develop its global strategy.

“We are thrilled to join forces with such a savvy international powerhouse like Pernod Ricard,” Código co-founder Ron Snyder states in the release. “To gain the backing of Pernod Ricard is a powerful alliance and a logical progression that will benefit consumers with an expanded reach through our collaborative growth.”

Pernod Ricard also recently added Código Mezcal Artisanal and Código Mezcal Ancestral to its lineup, as well as acquiring a minority stake in Nocheluna Sotol.

The financial details of the deal were not released.

