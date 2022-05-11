When you think of the Cosmopolitan, one of the first things that probably comes to mind is an image of Carrie Bradshaw dangling the iconic drink from her fingers while out to dinner with Big. Now, the actress is giving fellow “Sex and the City” and Cosmopolitan lovers the chance to enjoy a pre-made version of Carrie’s favorite cocktail with The Perfect Cosmo by SJP.

Introduced earlier this month, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits says it “aims to raise the bar when it comes to enjoying premium cocktails in the ready-to-drink market.” Founding member Sarah Jessica Parker’s The Perfect Cosmo has already been awarded the Double Gold standard in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and adds a modern twist to the beloved classic.

Handcrafted using all sustainably sourced ingredients, The Perfect Cosmo blends a mixture of cranberries, freshly squeezed lime juice, and premium vodka and triple sec. The twist comes in with hints of strawberry to round out a sweet and balanced flavor.

Sarah Jessica Parker announced the collaboration in a campaign video on her Instagram, welcoming Cosmo lovers to raise a glass in the name of “old loves and new beginnings.”

In addition to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Cosmo, Thomas Ashbourne has also launched collaborations with other founding members including actor John Cena’s Old Fashioned, actresses Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson, and Vanessa Hudgens’ Margalicious Margarita, and rapper Playboi Carti’s Hardscatto.