Pepsi’s newest campaign is… creative. Innovative, some might say. Others might deem it downright meme-worthy.

The notoriously divisive concoction of Pepsi and dairy milk — named “Pilk” or “dirty soda,” for TikTok-minded folks — drives the brand’s newest sweepstakes and accompanying ad campaign.

The company launched its “Pilk and Cookies” holiday promotion on Thursday, inviting fans to indulge in this unusual yet festive tradition, according to a Dec. 1 press release. For some unknown reason, Lindsay Lohan also stars as the face of the initiative and is seen mixing up a glass of ice-cold Pilk in a promo video.

To celebrate its new holiday treat, the beverage company is offering Pilk-thusiasts a chance to win some holiday cash.

A total of 25 cash prizes will be up for grabs in the coming weeks through a social media giveaway. Users must follow Pepsi on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok and share a photo or video of their #PilkandCookies creation for entry. The sweeps runs through Dec. 25

If you’ve been in the habit of setting out milk-spiked Pepsi on Christmas Eve, there’s a 30 percent chance Santa is already skipping over your house. Even LiLo had her doubts about the combination at first.

“Partnering with Pepsi to announce Pilk and Cookies has been an incredible experience,” said Lohan. “As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda. For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won’t lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I’m very excited for the rest of the world to try it.”

To aid thirsty Pilk drinkers in mixing up their own concoctions, the brand also provides a few recipe ideas for easy sipping. Pepsi recommends dipping a classic chocolate chip into the whole milk, heavy cream, and soda mixture, and subbing in chocolate milk for double chocolate chip cookies.

A full list of Pilk pairings is available in the press release.

Haters will say, “Stop trying to make Pilk and cookies happen, Lindsay. It’s not going to happen.” But we’ll let you decide for yourself.