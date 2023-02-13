Somebody needs to come get Patrick Mahomes’ Nannie — she apparently gets quite “lit” while celebrating her grandson’s football wins.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes celebrated his Super Bowl win with a round of Coors, according to a statement from Coors Light. He was captured on a recent video congratulating teammates on their victory — and sharing some of his postgame plans for later that night.

“I’m about to hammer, like, a hundred Coors Lights,” he quipped on-camera.

“I’m about to hammer like a hundred Coors lights” – Patrick Mahomes https://t.co/T4dhQQHfdD — Adam Siplon (@adamsiplon) February 13, 2023

PSA: We wouldn’t recommend drinking a hundred of any beverage.

Following the game, Mahomes rode through Scottsdale on the promotional Coors Light RV with his family to commemorate the victory. His free-spirited “Nannie,” Debbie Martin, was also in attendance.

She raised a bottle of Coors Light for a photo while wearing Mahomes’ Chiefs jersey. In her always-supportive fashion, she was seen sipping from a specially-designed bottle commemorating Partrick and Brittany Mahomes’ wedding.

Prior to the Super Bowl LVII victory, Nannie spent time celebrating her grandson’s AFC championship win. Patrick’s mother Randi Mahomes shared a video of the family celebrating — and Nannie’s Coors chug — on Instagram.

There’s nothing like some shenanigans from a fun-loving grandma to round out Mahomes’ successful NFL season. During the game itself, Coors Light also created a buzz with its highly-anticipated Super Bowl commercial. An interactive campaign — in partnership with sports betting platform DraftKings — allowed viewers to place their bets on how Coors Light and Miller Light’s gameday commercial would play out.

Missed the big game? Catch up on the best (and worst) drinks advertisements here.