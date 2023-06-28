A nostalgic summer treat just got a boozy upgrade.

Ole Smoky Distillery dropped an orange creamsicle-flavored moonshine last week, according to a press release. Orange Shinesicle Cream Moonshine is now available nationally as a limited launch following a test release at Ole Smoky’s Tennessee distilleries.

The orange cream liqueur sits at 17.5 percent ABV, and contains notes of citrus and floral on the palate. Sweet cream rounds out the flavor and texture of the spirit, making for an ideal addition to frozen cocktails.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to offer these limited-time flavors around the country,” CEO Robert Hall said in the release. “At Ole Smoky, we make it our mission to continue creating new, innovative products, and these two flavors are fun, nostalgic takes on classics that we know our fans will love.”

The sweet moonshine was launched alongside another limited offering by the brand: Banana Whiskey. The 30-percent ABV spirit was also offered exclusively at Ole Smoky distilleries before hitting the national market this month.

Ole Smoky began crafting moonshine in 2010, one year after the spirit’s distillation was legalized in Tennessee. Today, Ole Smoky offers more than 25 moonshines and 17 whiskeys available at retailers nationwide. Dessert-inspired flavors like apple pie and butter pecan are best-sellers in the brand’s lineup.