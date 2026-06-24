Today, Heaven Hill Distillery announced the spring edition of the Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series, a 10-year-old bourbon bottled at 100 proof that will be allocated to select markets beginning in July. The release is available in 750-milliliter decanters with a suggested retail price of $149.99, according to a press release.

Old Fitzgerald’s Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series has biannual releases each fall and spring. The 2026 spring offering — the series’s seventeenth edition — brings notes of crème brûlée, old oak, and citrus essence on the nose, leading into a rich palate with butterscotch, sugar, and toasted bread flavors, per the release. The bourbon’s caramel quality continues into a long finish, which also reveals complementary nuances of baking spices.

The first of this year’s Decanter Series bourbons is in line with the federally mandated bottled-in-bond criteria: it was produced at a single distillery during a single distilling season, matured for at least four years, and bottled at 50 percent ABV. Heaven Hill — which has produced Old Fitzgerald’s portfolio since 1999 — refers to the newest bourbon as a premium product aimed at honoring the brand’s “distilling pedigree and its history as a luxury brand.”

“This 10-year-old Spring 2026 Edition proudly reflects Heaven Hill’s longstanding bottled-in-bond legacy and embodies the quality and character that have become hallmarks of the series,” Heaven Hill master distiller Conor O’Driscoll says in the release.

The previous editions of the Decanter Series came with similar retail prices upon release, but most are currently marked up well into the high three figures. The Spring and Fall 2025 editions, for instance, now go for anywhere from $340 to $450, likely a result of their diminishing availability.