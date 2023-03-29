A new recovery drink aims to quench the thirst of pickleball athletes.

DINK is a “first-of-its-kind” sports drink created with electrolytes and minerals to specifically support pickleball players, according to a March 29 press release. The new brand will be available at pickleball courts nationwide, as it recently launched a three-year partnership with the official USA Pickleball.

As the Official Isotonic Beverage of the league, it’s set to be featured at the upcoming 2023 Pickleball Slam in April. Neon-hued cans of DINK are available in three flavors: Lemon Lime, Orange, and Pineapple.

The brand’s name refers to pickleball lingo; “dink” means hitting the ball over the net on a bounce. To dink successfully, the ball must land in the non-volley zone of the opponent’s court.

While pickleball might seem like a niche interest to some, it’s quickly becoming one of the nation’s trendiest pastimes. A recent report by the Association of Pickleball Professionals found that 36.5 million people played the sport in 2021–2022, according to CNBC. (The previous year’s numbers indicated a mere 5 million players in the U.S.).

“DINK, from the premium beverages to our lifestyle line, is formulated specifically for pickleballers,” DINK co-founder Joe Feerrar states in the release. “As avid pickleball players and fans, it was important for Abby and me to create a product that celebrates the camaraderie and upbeat energy of the game, while providing delicious beverages that meet the needs of this growing sport.”

Alongside the electrolyte beverage, DINK also boasts a line of llama-themed merch. It’s a reference to the brand’s quirky, paddle-wielding mascot, Volley Llama. (We’re also scratching our heads over the Dalai Lama’s connection to energy drinks or pickleball). On the official site, the brand declares, ”Dink the Drink!”

Co-founders Abby and Joe Feerrar are no strangers to the beverage industry — the duo also founded Bald Birds Brewing, a Pennsylvania-based brewery and two taprooms, in 2017.