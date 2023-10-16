New York’s strict liquor laws got a long-needed update this weekend, and the shift will benefit consumers and beverage professionals alike. Under the new legislation, liquor stores will now be able to open their doors for a full 12 hours on Sundays, whereas old laws mandated closure until midday and the cessation of sales by 9 p.m.

The legislation, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul, allows for the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., which now match the permitted hours restaurants and bars are able to sell alcohol, which have been in place since 2016. Additionally, the new ruling extends the duration of New York state alcohol licenses from one year to three years.

“Across New York, breweries, distilleries, and other alcoholic beverage businesses are creating jobs and expanding economic opportunity,” says Governor Hochul in a statement. “I’m proud to sign this legislation that will modernize the laws governing the sales of alcoholic beverages in New York.”

The change also allows for all businesses that sell alcohol (including liquor stores and retail shops) to prepare and serve alcoholic drinks from pressurized dispensing machines, and retail stores can now legally offer complimentary gifts and other promotional items alongside wine and spirits sales.

While this legislation loosens the state’s tight hold on its beverage industry, New York still outlaws the sale of wine in supermarkets, despite the fact that the practice is legal in 40 other U.S. states. While Manhattan district senator Liz Kreuger says it is unlikely that the legislation will be overturned this year, she hopes that one day it will be.

“I’m hoping that New Yorkers will take a look at our whole approach to how and where we sell different kinds of alcohol and say, ‘This doesn’t really make sense anymore.’”