A royal warrant is historically one of the most covetable endorsements a product can receive, as it allows those awarded to display the official royal seal on their packaging. The honor communicates to consumers that a brand or business is an official supplier to the British royal family, and serves as a literal stamp of approval. And with a new head of state, a new set of royal warrants has been doled out to eight beverage companies declaring them as official suppliers of His Majesty King Charles III.

The warrants announced on May 13 were those that had been previously bestowed with the honor while King Charles was still the Prince of Wales during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. As such, the list is not yet entirely complete, as companies that currently hold a Queen Elizabeth II Royal Warrant are still under review.

The most apparent distinctions between companies awarded by Queen Elizabeth II and the former Prince of Wales are the size of the company and said company’s ownership. While Queen Elizabeth II awarded many well-known brands she greatly admired, the current King placed a great deal of emphasis on smaller, more regional brands and producers, especially those that are family-owned.

With this in mind, Laurent-Perrier — one of the few Champagne houses that’s still family-owned — is currently the only Champagne producer holding a royal warrant. The situation could change, considering former holders Bollinger, Mumm, Krug, Lanson, Roederer, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, and Pol Roger are still under review, but it remains to be seen whether or not the brands will still be re-stamped with royal approval.

Joining Laurent-Perrier in the wine realm of royal warrant appointees is Camel Valley, the official purveyor of English sparkling wines. The Cornwall-based winery is beloved by Queen Camilla and is the very first English winery to receive a warrant.

On the spirits side, D. Johnston & Co., known for producing Laphroaig, has been named the official distiller and supplier of single malt Scotch whisky. The Scotch brand was first awarded with a royal warrant in 1994 by Prince Charles III and is the sole single malt Scotch whisky to be bestowed with the honor. London & Scottish International, producers of Juniper Green Organic Gin, also saw their royal warrant be renewed by His Majesty the King, who fell in love with the product after trying it for the first time in 2001. The company was first awarded a royal warrant in 2007.

So far, the only beer company to be bestowed with a royal warrant is Shepherd Neame, Great Britain’s oldest brewer. The Kent-based operation is listed as the official supplier of “specialist orders,” but it produces Shepherd Neame Spitfire Amber Ale, which was brewed originally to commemorate the Battle of Britain. It was granted permission to use the royal crest on its packaging by Prince Charles in 2014.

A handful of wine and spirits suppliers were also awarded with upgraded royal warrants from His Majesty the King, including Berry Bros. & Rudd Ltd, a London shop dating all the way back to 1698. The wine and spirits store was previously appointed by both Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales, and now earned the honor of an appointment from His Majesty the King. Corney & Barrow Ltd also received the distinction, known as the exclusive U.K. supplier of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, a prestigious Burgundy estate.

Check out the full list of beverage brands bestowed with an appointment from His Majesty King Charles III below.