New Belgium Brewing’s newest program focuses on making every patron feel safe and comfortable. The “Poured for All Initiative,” launched in mid-June and focuses on diversity and inclusion training to make bars and restaurants more accessible and safe spaces for marginalized groups in particular.

The free program, developed through the DEI programs at HospitableMe, will be available later this year for bartenders, managers and other staff members. Taproom employees at New Belgium and Bell’s Brewery will receive the training immediately, according to the June 8 press release. It will accompany bystander training already available at the company.

Participating bars and restaurants will receive a digital certificate, as well as a window cling, after all employees have completed the program.

New Belgium director of diversity, equity & inclusion Courtney Simmons states the training, available on HospitableMe’s digital platform, will support the company’s commitment to creating safe and diverse spaces. While many establishments have made steps towards inclusivity, Simmons shared that New Belgium believes there’s still progress to be made.

“We have work to do in scrutinizing whether all the spaces we drink beer in are truly welcoming for members of marginalized groups. This initiative is about putting our resources to work in fostering more welcoming bars and restaurants across the country with the lowest possible barriers to access,” Simmons said in the release.

In addition to the new initiative, New Belgium is relaunching its Biere de Queer, a purple ale. Originally launched two years ago, the canned beer was created by an LGBTQ pilot brewer at New Belgium and was released on 2020 National Coming Out Day. All proceeds from the beer benefit LGBTQ community organizations, such as Frameline in San Francisco.