New Belgium Brewing Company CEO Steve Fechheimer will leave the brand at the end of this summer, according to a June 12 emailed press release. The executive has been instrumental in the Colorado-based brewery’s rapid rise over the past six years.

Fechheimer will pursue “new challenges” beginning August 1, the brand says. Current chief financial officer Danielle McLarnon, who’s been on-staff at New Belgium for 19 years, will step in as interim CEO. The brewery, based in Fort Collins, Colo., will conduct a search for the next CEO.

“It’s been an honor to lead New Belgium for the past six years,” Fechheimer says in the release. “This is a truly special company, co-founded by Kim Jordan, a social worker, who asked me to help stabilize the business and pursue a new era of growth — all while never wavering in our core belief that business works best when it works for the people who power it. I’m immensely proud of our team, and I’m excited for New Belgium’s next chapter built on the solid foundation we’ve established so far.”

Under Fechheimer’s direction, the company saw massive growth of Voodoo Ranger as the U.S.’s No. 1 IPA. Earlier this year, New Belgium also expanded its production with the acquisition of a 259,000-square-foot brewing facility in Virginia, which was formerly owned by Constellation Brands.

“Steve was the perfect leader for New Belgium when he joined us in 2017,” New Belgium cofounder Kim Jordan says in the release. “I’m immensely grateful for all that he’s done for the business, its coworkers, and our communities. I will miss knowing he’s leading the business every day, but I’m excited to see how New Belgium continues to evolve as the leader in craft beer and in progressive business practices.”

The next CEO has some pretty large shoes to fill.

