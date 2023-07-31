Disneyland is about to get a little less dry.

This fall, those visiting the Happiest Place on Earth will be able to imbibe in beer, wine, and cocktails at three more of the theme park’s restaurants. According to the park’s official social media accounts, Cafe Orleans, the River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Cafe — located in New Orleans Square, Frontierland, and Main Street U.S.A., respectively — will introduce new alcoholic options and new food items starting September 12.

📣 Foodie News! 📣 Beginning Sept. 12, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace, and Café Orleans will introduce delish new offerings along with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. 🍹#DisneyEats #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/WrVxCPJvhy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 26, 2023

Disneyland was notoriously dry for decades, in accordance with the wishes of founder Walt Disney himself. “No liquor, no beer, nothing, because that brings in a rowdy element. That brings in people we don’t want,” Disney told the Saturday Evening Post in 1956, just months after Disneyland’s opening.

With the exception of Club 33, a speakeasy open only to private members and their guests, alcohol wasn’t served on-premise until 2019 when Oga’s Cantina — a Star Wars-themed bar — opened with beer, seltzer, wine on tap, and 10 specialty cocktails on their debut menu. Two years later, when the park re-opened after its initial Covid hiatus, the Louisiana-inspired Blue Bayou did away with its sober status, adding a selection of beer, wine, and cocktails to their menu.

Now, Disney adults can seek out the River Belle Terrace’s Wildberry Mule, Cafe Orleans’ Pimm’s Hurricane, and a Bloody Mary riff at Carnation Cafe. While this is exciting news for guests 21 and over, imbibing at the park won’t come cheap. The Blue Bayou’s signature cocktail, a Hurricane, will run you $17, while the cheapest pours of beer and wine start at $13 and $12.50, respectively.