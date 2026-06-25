Vodka remains one of the most popular spirits categories in the world. In the United States alone, it ranked as the top spirit by revenue in 2025, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS). By volume, the category came in second to ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

In its annual Brand Champions Report, The Spirits Business ranked the world’s top vodka brands by nine-liter case sales. According to 2025 data, only three of the category’s 20 best-selling brands recorded year-over-year losses in volume sales. The remaining 17 saw sales spike by 2.2 percent or more.

Most of these producers come from outside of the U.S. The first written documentation of the word “vodka” dates back to 1405 in Poland. Now, Eastern Europe is known as the “vodka belt” because of the spirit’s popularity in that region, and consuming the spirit is ingrained in the cultures of countries like Poland, Russia, and Ukraine.

From brands with limited distribution to those with household name recognition, here are the 20 most popular vodka brands in the world for 2026.

20. Kozatska Rada

Kozatska Rada is a Ukrainian vodka produced by the Bayadera Group. Also known as Kozak Vodka in western markets, Kozatska Rada offers premium, wheat-based vodkas and has been on the rise in recent years. In 2024, its volume sales skyrocketed by 17.3 percent from the previous year, and while growth slowed a bit last year, Kozatska Rada remains in the green. In 2025, its case sales grew by 4.9 percent to 3.2 million units.

19. Skyy

With its ultramarine-colored handle, Skyy Vodka is one of the most recognizable brands on the market. It was founded in 1992 by Mensa member and entrepreneur Maurice Kanbar before being scooped up by The Campari Group in 2009. After a slight ebb in volume sales in 2024, Skyy saw growth again last year, recording a 10.1-percent uptick year-over-year to 3.5 million cases.

18. Ketel One

Ketel One was founded in the Netherlands in 1691 by Joannes Nolet, the descendants of whom still helm the brand under its current parent-company Diageo. Ketel One produces wheat-based vodkas, both flavored and unflavored, and began releasing its spirit in an RTD format in 2020. The brand saw a surge in volume sales in 2025 and reached 3.6 million cases, up 20.8 percent year-over-year.

17. Tsarskaya/Imperial Collection Gold

Founded in 2003, Tsarskaya is a Russian vodka brand owned by the Ladoga Group. It offers both an original vodka and an “Imperial Collection Gold,” which uses a 17th-century distillation process that involves honey and lime to make the spirit’s flavors more palatable. Last year, Tsarskaya experienced a 15.2-percent jump in volume sales, reaching 3.8 million units sold.

16. Talka

Talka is a Russian brand founded by the distributor Roust in 2011. It’s available in select Central and Eastern European markets, such as Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Last year, Talka’s case sales jumped 11.3 percent to 4.1 million units.

15. Nemiroff

Nemiroff is a Ukrainian company that has been distilling wheat vodka since 1872. In 2024, the brand’s volume sales surged by 20.8 percent, and the producer is still seeing growth. Nemiroff posted a four-percent increase in year-over-year case sales, jumping to 4.3 million units.

14. Grey Goose

American Sidney Frank founded Grey Goose in 1996. Bacardi acquired the brand in 2004 and now distills the spirit in Picardy, France, using locally sourced wheat for its base. A 2.6-percent dip in volume sales in 2024 caused Grey Goose to lose its long-held spot in the top 10, but the brand course corrected last year and recorded a 5.1 percent rise in year-over-year sales to hit 4.3 million units.

13. Five Lakes (Pyat Ozer Vodka)

Pyat Ozer, which means Five Lakes in Russian, is a vodka produced in Siberia using the region’s grain and water. The brand, established in 2006 by Alcohol Siberia Group, has been on a steady pitch in recent years, and in 2025, its volume sales rose by 4.9 percent to 4.4 million cases.

12. Żołądkowa

Launched in 1950, Żołądkowa is a Polish brand owned by the Stock Spirits Group that’s known for both its classic vodka and its amber-colored specialty version flavored with botanicals. In 2025, the brand’s case sales spiked by 5.6 percent, reaching 4.5 million units.

11. Soplica

Soplica, which entered the market in 1891, is a Polish vodka brand that uses rye as its base, which delivers a similar spice quality as the grain’s whiskey variety. The Maspex Group acquired Soplica and other Polish vodka brands in 2021 for roughly $1 billion. In 2025, Soplica sold 4.7 million cases, an 11.1-percent jump year-over-year.

10. Arkhangelskaya

Arkhangelskaya is a Russian vodka brand that dates back to 1898. Its liquid is crafted at Alviz Distillery, one of the country’s oldest distilleries still in operation, in Arkhangelsk, a port city on the White Sea in northern Russia. The brand has seen a consistent upward trend in volume sales since 2020, and last year, Arkhangelskaya’s case sales rose by 4.6 percent year-over-year to 4.9 million units.

9. New Amsterdam Vodka

E&J Gallo Winery debuted New Amsterdam with a gin in 2008 before releasing its vodka — the bottle that’s come to define the brand — in 2011. While most best-selling vodkas are distilled in Central or Eastern Europe, New Amsterdam is crafted in California. New Amsterdam’s volume sales dipped slightly in 2025, down 3.8 percent year-over-year to five million cases.

8. Pshenychna Sl’oza (Finest Wheat)

Pshenychna Sl’oza, also known as Finest Wheat, is a Ukrainian vodka brand owned by Global Spirits that debuted in 2024. This year is the first it has landed within the top 10 of The Spirits Business’s ranking of vodka brands. In 2025, its case sales surged by 190.5 percent and reached 6.1 million cases in total.

7. Magic Moments

Magic Moments is produced in Rampur, India, and is owned by Indian spirits company Radico Khaitan, who established the brand in 2006. The producer offers both classic and flavored vodkas, ranging from chocolate to orange. Magic Moments has seen considerable growth since 2020, and last year, it sold 8.2 million units, a 14.6-percent increase year-over-year.

6. Żubrówka

Żubrówka is a Polish vodka brand owned by the Maspex Group. Unlike other versions of the clear spirit, Żubrówka uses bison grass — a sweet, aromatic herb that brings unique botanical qualities to the vodka. After staying even in 2024, the brand’s volume sales dipped by 3.3 percent, moving 9.2 million cases.

5. Hlibny Dar

2025 marks the second consecutive year Hlibny Dar, a Ukrainian vodka that launched in 2002, made it onto The Spirits Business’s list of the 20 best-selling vodka brands worldwide. Last year, Hlibny Dar, owned by the Bayadera Group, saw a five-percent increase in volume sales, reaching 10.5 million cases and retaining the No. 5 spot it earned the previous year.

4. Morosha

Parent company Global Spirits founded Morosha in Ukraine in 2011. The brand has grown consistently since 2021, earning it The Spirits Business’s Vodka Brand Champion title — the accolade awarded to the brand that the publication believes recorded the most impressive growth — this year. In 2025, Morosha posted 11.2 million case sales, an 8.3-percent rise year-over-year.

3. Khortytsa

The Khortytsa brand was established as a distribution company in Ukraine in 1998 and began releasing name-brand vodkas five years later. Now under the Global Spirits umbrella, Khortsytsa has been rising in the ranks of the world’s most popular vodka brands. It recorded 3.9-percent growth in case sales last year with 11.7 million cases sold.

2. Absolut

Swedish businessman Lars Olsson Smith founded Absolut in 1897, but the brand didn’t arrive on American soil until 1979. Now, the Pernod Ricard-owned producer is one of the most popular vodka brands in the world, in part due to its unique bottle shape and iconic advertisement campaigns. Last year, Absolut moved 12.3 million cases, a 2.2 percent jump year-over-year.

1. Smirnoff Vodka

Smirnoff is a Russian brand that was founded in 1864. Now owned by Diageo, it consistently ranks as the world’s best-selling vodka brand by volume, despite declining sales in recent years. 2025 was the third consecutive year that Smirnoff posted a loss, recording a 4.1-percent decrease to 23.4 million units, still significantly more than its nearest competitor.