In the late 2010s, tequila exploded in the U.S., but recent years have brought a slight downturn in the market. In 2025, the United States imported 32.1 million nine-liter cases of tequila and mezcal, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), a slight dip from 2024’s figures. The Spirits Business’ annual Brand Champions Report, which ranks brands based on nine-liter case sales, found that six of the top-selling tequila producers posted lower sales numbers in 2025 than in the previous year.

Still, the most dramatic year-over-year change was a gain: Lunzazul Tequila’s volume sales jumped by almost 30 percent. All the while, the agave-based spirits category maintained its spot as the third most-purchased spirit category in the U.S. last year, behind only vodka and ready-to-drink (RTD). With that, here are the 10 most popular tequila brands in the world for 2026.

10. Olmeca

Olmeca Tequila was founded in 1967 and, under Pernod Ricard’s direction, launched an ultrapremium line titled Olmeca Altos in 2009. After a dramatic 21.1-percent decline in sales in 2024, Olmeca raised its volume output to 1.5 million cases, a 2.1-percent increase year-over-year.

9. Hornitos

Don Francisco Javier Sauza founded Hornitos tequila in 1950, launching the label on Mexican Independence Day. The brand, which is under the Suntory Global Spirits umbrella, has offerings that run the agave-based gamut, including añejo, cristallino, plata, and reposado, as well as flavored varieties and ready-to-drink products. Hornitos’ case sales dropped by 4.5 percent to 1.7 million cases, making 2025 the third, consecutive year with a decline.

8. Espolòn

Founded in 1998, Espolòn’s stock has risen in tandem with the general rise of the agave-based spirit category. The brand is owned by Campari and produced in Los Altos. Following a 14.6-percent surge in volume sales in 2024, Espolòn leveled out a bit last year but remained in the green, jumping by 3.9 percent to 1.9 million units.

7. Casamigos

George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman founded Casamigos in 2013 and sold it to Diageo for $1 million in 2017, a price that shocked much of the alcohol industry. Diageo ushered the brand into the 2020s with consistent growth, but its sales dropped by 20.7 percent in 2024 — a downward trend that continued into the next year. In 2025, Casamigos’ case sales plummeted by 19.8 percent, the steepest decline of all top-selling tequila brands, to 1.9 million cases, its lowest volume since 2021.

6. Gran Centenario

Gran Centenario was founded by Lazaro Gallardo in 1857. The Proximo Spirits-owned label is well known for its Art Deco-inspired bottles, making it an eye-catching choice. In 2025, its sales stayed basically even with the previous year’s, dipping by just 0.5 percent to 1.9 million cases.

5. Lunzazul Tequila

Lunzazul Tequila was launched in 2002 with the idea to produce agave-based spirits with an artisanal approach. As was the case in 2024, the brand, which is now owned by Heaven Hill Brands, posted the most dramatic rise of all the top-selling tequila brands in volume last year, jumping by 29.9 percent to 2.3 million cases.

4. Patrón

Patrón was founded in 1989 and has become one of the most well-known tequila brands on the market. The brand now falls within Bacardi’s portfolio. After an 11.8-percent slump in 2024, Patrón began to course correct and landed at a less-drastic 5.3-percent dip last year, when it sold 2.7 million cases, its lowest volume since 2018.

3. 1800 Tequila

Launched in 1967, 1800 Tequila is a premium brand produced at Fábrica La Rojeña, the oldest active distillery in the region. Now owned by Proximo Spirits, the brand is known for its breadth of offerings, ranging from the standard blanco to limited-edition artist partnerships. The label saw a minor slide in volume sales in 2025, falling by 1.4 percent to 2.8 million units.

2. Don Julio

Don Julio — widely recognized as the first luxury tequila — was founded in 1942 by tequilero Don Julio González. In addition to the flagship bottling 1942, Diageo-owned Don Julio offers a number of premium tequilas, such as Alma Miel and Rosado. After a 28.2-percent surge in sales in 2024, Don Julio kept its momentum and saw volume sales rise by 2.3 percent to 4.5 million cases in 2025.

1. Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo — the leader of this list for the seventh consecutive year — was founded in 1758. Now owned by Proximo Spirits, the brand continues to rank No. 1 on the list of top-selling tequila brands, despite consistent, subtle dips in volume sales. Last year, Jose Cuervo’s sales sagged by 3.3 percent to 8.6 million cases — still over 4 million more than No. 2 Don Julio.