Last week marked the start of the 2021 NFL season, and with fans returning to watch the games in person, that also means tailgating and stadium brews are back on the table. Yet some beers tend to be more popular than others on game days.

In a recent article, USA Today Sports’ The List Wire shared the most popular beers at every NFL stadium. To compile the ranking, The List Wire partnered with the drinking app Untappd, and based the results on the “most checked-in” beer at each location since the 2019 season.

Though the methodology isn’t completely comprehensive, the results paint an interesting picture of varying style preferences, and showcase a range of brands from regional to national.

At MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, Bud Light was the beer of choice. The nation’s best-selling beer also came out on top at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans watching the Eagles play at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Stadium opted for Sly Fox Brewing’s Vulpulin, a locally brewed IPA. New England Patriots fans also favored something closer to home: Massachusetts’s own Julius IPA from Tree House Brewing Company. (Sorry, Sam Adams.)

