Last week marked the start of the 2021 NFL season, and with fans returning to watch the games in person, that also means tailgating and stadium brews are back on the table. Yet some beers tend to be more popular than others on game days.
In a recent article, USA Today Sports’ The List Wire shared the most popular beers at every NFL stadium. To compile the ranking, The List Wire partnered with the drinking app Untappd, and based the results on the “most checked-in” beer at each location since the 2019 season.
Though the methodology isn’t completely comprehensive, the results paint an interesting picture of varying style preferences, and showcase a range of brands from regional to national.
At MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets, Bud Light was the beer of choice. The nation’s best-selling beer also came out on top at the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.
Fans watching the Eagles play at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Stadium opted for Sly Fox Brewing’s Vulpulin, a locally brewed IPA. New England Patriots fans also favored something closer to home: Massachusetts’s own Julius IPA from Tree House Brewing Company. (Sorry, Sam Adams.)
Read on for the most popular beer at each NFL stadium.
- MetLife Stadium, New York Giants and Jets — Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch)
- Lincoln Financial Stadium, Philadelphia Eagles — Vulpulin (Sly Fox Brewing)
- Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots — Julius (Tree House Brewing Company)
- Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers — Luau Krunkles (Terrapin Beer Co.)
- U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings — Troll Way IPA (Insight Brewing Company)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons — Slap Fight (Monday Night Brewing)
- Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks — Tropic Haze IPA (Silver City Brewery)
- Soldier Field, Chicago Bears — Daisy Cutter Pale Ale (Half Acre Beer Company)
- Heinz Field, Pittsburgh Steelers — IC Light (Pittsburgh Brewing Company)
- Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers — Roaring Riot (NoDa Brewing)
- Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs — Chiefs Kingdom Blonde Ale (Golden Road Brewing)
- Bills Stadium, Buffalo Bills — Labatt Blue (Labatt Brewing Company)
- FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland Browns — Danger City Brown Ale (The Phoenix Brewing Company)
- M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens — Snake Dog IPA (Flying Dog Brewery)
- Nissan Stadium, Tennessee Titans — Yee-Haw IPA (Yee-Haw Brewing Company)
- Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts — Two-Hearted Ale (Bell’s Brewery)
- Ford Field, Detroit Lions — M-43 N.E. India Pale Ale (Old Nation Brewing Co.)
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins — Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch)
- Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco 49ers — Apocalypse IPA (10 Barrel Brewing Co.)
- Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos — United in Orange Pale Ale (Breckenridge Brewery)
- AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys — Blood & Honey (Revolver Brewing)
- Minute Maid Park, Houston Texans — Hopadillo IPA (Karbach Brewing Co.)
- The Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Saints — Dixie Lager (Dixie Brewing Co.)
- FedEx Field, Washington Football Team — #AATR (Devils Backbone Brewing Company)
- State Farm Stadium, Arizona Cardinals — Xercole Desert IPA (Four Peaks Brewing Company)
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Luau Krunkles (Terrapin Beer Co.)
- SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — Whose House (Golden Road Brewing)
- Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders — Denogginizer (Drake’s Brewing Company)
- Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals — Garage Beer (Braxton Brewing Company)
- TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville Jaguars — Miller Lite (Miller Brewing Company)