The list of the world’s most expensive whiskies is predictably dominated by three locales: the United States, Scotland, and Japan. For these top three global producers, whiskey is a culture and an art, more than just a spirit.
Starting at a cool $47,136, the rarest and finest whiskies across the world are collectors’ items that you’d be hard-pressed to find on the average bar cart. Read to find the top 25 most expensive whiskies from near and far.
25. The Macallan Fine & Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $47,136
- ABV: 50.2 percent
- Tasting notes: Vanilla, lemon citrus, coconut
24. The Dalmore 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $49,650
- ABV: 52 percent
- Tasting notes: Citrus, honey
23. Gordon & MacPhail Generations Mortlach 75 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland
- Average price: $50,626
- ABV: 44.4 percent
- Tasting notes: Bitter almond, hemp ropes, creosote, smoke, sandalwood
22. Karuizawa Battle of Yashima 35 Year Old Single Cask Malt Whisky
- Average price: $54,381
- ABV: 56.7 percent
- Tasting notes: Eggplant, fennel, berry lime, lemongrass, oak
21. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $55,166
- ABV: 50 percent
- Tasting notes: Sugar, oak
20. Karuizawa Vintage 35 Year Old Single Cask Malt Whisky, Japan
- Average price: $58,550
- ABV: 56.6 percent
19. The Macallan Millenium 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $68,406
- ABV: 46 percent
- Tasting notes: Christmas cake-style fruit, peat, smoke
18. Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 72 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland
- Average price: $74,552
- ABV: 46 percent
- Tasting notes: Espresso, dark chocolate
17. Bowmore 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Islay, Scotland
- Average price: $76,448
- ABV: 40.7 percent
- Tasting notes: Ginseng syrup, baked banana, dried tropical fruits, smoke
16. Karuizawa Vintage Aqua of Life 50 Year Old Single Cask Malt Whisky
- Average price: $77,169
- ABV: 57.9 percent
- Tasting notes: Sweetness, winter spice
15. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $81,411
- ABV: 45.1 percent
- Tasting notes: Dried fruits, wood spices, dates, dark chocolate, orange oil, hints of sultanas
14. The Macallan Lalique Golden Age of Travel Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Highlands – Speyside, Scotland
- Average price: $98,911
- ABV: 41.1 percent
- Tasting notes: Dark chocolate, roasted coffee beans, cinnamon
13. The Macallan 52 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $105,105
- ABV: 48 percent
- Tasting notes: Citrus, dark chocolate, smoldering peat
12. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 71 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $111,086
- ABV: 41.6 percent
- Tasting notes: Baked custard tart
11. The Macallan 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $115,683
- ABV: 44 percent
- Tasting notes: Sweet vanilla, fudge, and toffee, black peppercorns
10. The Macallan Lalique VI 65 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $121,907
- ABV: 46.3 percent
- Tasting notes: Cracked black pepper, cloves, toasted cocoa beans
9. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 78 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $134,688
- ABV: 42.2 percent
- Tasting notes: Nutmeg, ginger, raisin, prune, almond, baked apple
8. The Macallan Lalique 72 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $135,650
- ABV: 42 percent
- Tasting notes: Peat smoke, vanilla, sweet oak smoke, wood spice, citrus fruits, green apples
7. The Macallan Lalique 62 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $151,109
- ABV: 53.1 percent
- Tasting notes: Rich dried fruits, raisin, sweet ginger, figs, cigar leaf
6. The Macallan ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume I’ 71 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $176,230
- ABV: 44.6 percent
- Tasting notes: Wood spices, sweet wood smoke, antique oak, ripe fruits
5. The Macallan Lalique 57 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $177,729
- ABV: 48.5 percent
- Tasting notes: Dried fruits, wood spices, and soft peat
4. The Macallan Lalique 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $187,478
- ABV: 40.1 percent
- Tasting notes: Sun dried raisins, orange zest
3. The Macallan Anniversary Malt 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $190,000
- ABV: 38.5 percent
2. The Macallan Lalique 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland
- Average price: $256,936
- ABV: 46 percent
- Tasting notes: Dark prunes, chocolate
1. The Yamazaki 55 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, Japan
- Average price: $256,936
- ABV: 46 percent
- Tasting notes: Sweet, bitter, woody