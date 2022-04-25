The list of the world’s most expensive whiskies is predictably dominated by three locales: the United States, Scotland, and Japan. For these top three global producers, whiskey is a culture and an art, more than just a spirit.

Starting at a cool $47,136, the rarest and finest whiskies across the world are collectors’ items that you’d be hard-pressed to find on the average bar cart. Read to find the top 25 most expensive whiskies from near and far.

25. The Macallan Fine & Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $47,136

ABV: 50.2 percent

Tasting notes: Vanilla, lemon citrus, coconut

24. The Dalmore 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $49,650

ABV: 52 percent

Tasting notes: Citrus, honey

23. Gordon & MacPhail Generations Mortlach 75 Years Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland

Average price: $50,626

ABV: 44.4 percent

Tasting notes: Bitter almond, hemp ropes, creosote, smoke, sandalwood

22. Karuizawa Battle of Yashima 35 Year Old Single Cask Malt Whisky

Average price: $54,381

ABV: 56.7 percent

Tasting notes: Eggplant, fennel, berry lime, lemongrass, oak

21. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $55,166

ABV: 50 percent

Tasting notes: Sugar, oak

20. Karuizawa Vintage 35 Year Old Single Cask Malt Whisky, Japan

Average price: $58,550

ABV: 56.6 percent

19. The Macallan Millenium 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $68,406

ABV: 46 percent

Tasting notes: Christmas cake-style fruit, peat, smoke

18. Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 72 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside, Scotland

Average price: $74,552

ABV: 46 percent

Tasting notes: Espresso, dark chocolate

17. Bowmore 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Islay, Scotland

Average price: $76,448

ABV: 40.7 percent

Tasting notes: Ginseng syrup, baked banana, dried tropical fruits, smoke

16. Karuizawa Vintage Aqua of Life 50 Year Old Single Cask Malt Whisky

Average price: $77,169

ABV: 57.9 percent

Tasting notes: Sweetness, winter spice

15. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $81,411

ABV: 45.1 percent

Tasting notes: Dried fruits, wood spices, dates, dark chocolate, orange oil, hints of sultanas

14. The Macallan Lalique Golden Age of Travel Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Highlands – Speyside, Scotland

Average price: $98,911

ABV: 41.1 percent

Tasting notes: Dark chocolate, roasted coffee beans, cinnamon

13. The Macallan 52 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $105,105

ABV: 48 percent

Tasting notes: Citrus, dark chocolate, smoldering peat

12. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 71 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $111,086

ABV: 41.6 percent

Tasting notes: Baked custard tart

11. The Macallan 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $115,683

ABV: 44 percent

Tasting notes: Sweet vanilla, fudge, and toffee, black peppercorns

10. The Macallan Lalique VI 65 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $121,907

ABV: 46.3 percent

Tasting notes: Cracked black pepper, cloves, toasted cocoa beans

9. The Macallan ‘The Red Collection’ 78 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $134,688

ABV: 42.2 percent

Tasting notes: Nutmeg, ginger, raisin, prune, almond, baked apple

8. The Macallan Lalique 72 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $135,650

ABV: 42 percent

Tasting notes: Peat smoke, vanilla, sweet oak smoke, wood spice, citrus fruits, green apples

7. The Macallan Lalique 62 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $151,109

ABV: 53.1 percent

Tasting notes: Rich dried fruits, raisin, sweet ginger, figs, cigar leaf

6. The Macallan ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume I’ 71 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $176,230

ABV: 44.6 percent

Tasting notes: Wood spices, sweet wood smoke, antique oak, ripe fruits

5. The Macallan Lalique 57 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $177,729

ABV: 48.5 percent

Tasting notes: Dried fruits, wood spices, and soft peat

4. The Macallan Lalique 55 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $187,478

ABV: 40.1 percent

Tasting notes: Sun dried raisins, orange zest

3. The Macallan Anniversary Malt 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $190,000

ABV: 38.5 percent

2. The Macallan Lalique 50 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Speyside – Highlands, Scotland

Average price: $256,936

ABV: 46 percent

Tasting notes: Dark prunes, chocolate

1. The Yamazaki 55 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, Japan