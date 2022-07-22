Baseball is America’s favorite pastime, as the old adage goes, and there’s no denying the simple pleasure of sitting in the stands enjoying a hot dog and an ice-cold beer. But with the All-Star break now at a close, fans of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets may think twice about heading to the stadium for their teams’ next ball game.

According to new data from Team Marketing Report, the cheapest beer available at Citi Field, where the Mets play, is $12 — four times more expensive than the cheapest beer available at Coors Field, home to the Colorado Rockies, and the cheapest beer in baseball. The situation isn’t much better for fans of the Red Sox, who are lucky enough to enjoy the most expensive beer in baseball by the ounce. The cost of beer per ounce at Fenway Park is $0.79, almost three times higher than the $0.25 per ounce cost at Coors Field.

While no one is a stranger to inflation at this point, it’s interesting comparing just how much beer prices have increased at MLB stadiums in the U.S. and Canada in just one year. For example, the cost of beer per ounce at Fenway last year was eight cents cheaper in 2021 — $0.71 compared to today’s $0.79. Additionally, the overall price of the cheapest beer at Citi Field has increased by $0.25 in just one season.

If you’re not a fan of the Mets or of the Red Sox, you may be taking a huge sigh of relief (for probably more reason than one), but beers at your team’s stadium could be set for similar increases. Beer prices didn’t just rise at the most expensive stadiums in 2021. For example, fans of the Chicago White Sox were able to enjoy a 16-ounce brew at just $7.50 — today, a beer of the same size will run fans $10.75.