Stirring things up in the spirits industry, Molson Coors is launching a blended American whiskey this September. The company’s first full-strength spirit, Five Trail, will be released under the new banner, Coors Whiskey Co., and made in partnership with Kentucky’s Bardstown Bourbon Co.

“This is not just about acquiring a brand or working with a distiller on a blend,” Molson Coors marketing manager Kimberli Fox said in a statement. “This is a true collaboration that marries Colorado provenance with innovative distilling techniques of pioneering Kentucky-based distillers.”

Five Trail is an all-American affair, made with Colorado single malt whiskey and three bourbons. In a nod to its heritage, the blend is cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water, with Bardstown having a hand in each of the distillation, blending, and bottling processes.

“While whiskey drinkers are a very loyal group, discovery is a key theme. They love to explore, expand their collections and try new things,” Fox says. “Within whiskey, there’s so much rich territory to explore and you don’t have to stay within the confines of a singular consumer expectation.”

In other recent Molson Coors news, beer drinkers will be shocked to learn that the beverage company is retiring 11 of its economy brands, including Milwaukee’s Best Premium and Miller High Life Light. Molson Coors outlined its intentions to innovate beyond brewed beverages almost two years ago, where it highlighted “growth beyond beer spaces” among a revitalization plan.

Soon, that innovation will be put to the test as Five Trail goes on sale on Sep 1. Each 750-ml bottle will sell with an MSRP of $59.99. Residents in Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, or New York, will have the first opportunity to try out the latest in all-American whiskey.