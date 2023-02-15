Moët Hennessy is thinking pink after adding a new rosé brand to its portfolio.

On Wednesday, the luxury goods company announced a majority investment in French wine producer Château Minuty, according to a Feb. 15 article by Bloomberg. The wine and spirits company has not disclosed the investment percentage or acquisition price.

Moët Hennessy is a subsidiary of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. This marks the high-end wine and spirits division’s third investment in a rosé producer in the Provence region since 2019.

Château Minuty is a family-run rosé wine producer, held by the Matton-Farnet family for more than 85 years. The fourth generation of the family now oversees the operations of the winery, which opened to visitors in 2012. It now boasts a renovated tasting cellar, meeting room, tasting room, and an additional barrel cellar to accommodate guests.

Moët Hennessy chairman and CEO Philippe Schaus has made his interest in rosé brand acquisitions clear since stepping into the role in 2017.

“We’re looking at rosé’s consumable moments — as an aperitif, for fine dining, in nightclubs,” he stated in an interview with Bloomberg. The conglomerate invested in two other rosé producers in 2019: Château Galoupet and Château d’Esclans.

As pink wine is featured in the collective interest of wine drinkers across the world — and has proven itself to be more than just a summer fad — it’s likely we’ll see similar high-profile investments from other like-minded companies this year.

