Modelo is debuting its first non-alcoholic beverage in the U.S. market, an unsurprising move that adds to the slew of big brands introducing zero-proof products. The drink, called Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic, is a chelada-inspired canned beverage and is now on shelves in key Modelo markets nationwide, including Illinois, New York, Texas, Florida, and California.

Modelo has on occasion been the top-selling beer in the U.S., and this launch is an attempt to meet changing consumer habits in the States. The initial roll-out coincides with Dry January and, more largely, the general slump in alcohol consumption. According to a press release, the widespread sober-curious movement opened the door for the addition of a zero-proof option to the brand’s lineup.

“People want choices without having to compromise, and Modelo Chelada Non‐Alcoholic does exactly that,” says Logan Jensen, vice president of brand marketing. “It brings moderation and flavor together, with the authentic sabor that defines the Modelo Chelada product line.”

Modelo’s Cheladas entered the market in 2013 and have had significant success in their category. The lime and salt flavor is a fan-favorite, Jensen says in the release, which is what led the brand to initiate its non-alcoholic line with the same offering.

The release is the latest zero-proof beverage within Constellation Brands Inc.’s portfolio, joining Corona Extra Non-Alcoholic and Hiyo, among others. Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic is the first zero-proof beverage from Modelo available in the U.S., but it isn’t the first non-alcoholic option from the company. In June 2025, Modelo introduced Model0% in Mexico with Dorada and Negra flavors.

Since its release, Model0% has received some praise. On the Reddit page r/NABEER, one commenter posted a photo of Model0% and said it was “spot on,” and Fast Company applauded the brand for its clever label. Whether consumers think Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal Non-Alcoholic meets the mark remains to be seen.