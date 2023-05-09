Modelo’s crushable new lager is going to be a lot easier to find — just in time for those summertime barbeques.

Modelo Oro, a new light beer from the Mexican brand, is now available nationwide after being sold in select cities. The crisp and refreshing beer — with a name that means “gold” in Spanish — retains the same flavor as the traditional Modelo, according to the brand’s press release.

As the No. 1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently celebrated 175 million cases sold in 2022. The brand aims to offer a higher-quality light beer at the national level, as vice president of brand marketing Greg Gallagher explains.

“People are increasingly reaching for high-end, premium light beer offerings,” Gallagher says in the release. “After a successful regional launch, in which two-thirds of buyers were new to the Modelo brand, we’re confident that offering Modelo Oro across the country as the new gold standard for light beer will help us build authentic connections with new drinkers.”

Oro was initially launched in early 2022 in a select number of test markets in the U.S., according to Forbes. The light lager is lower in calories, carbohydrates, and ABV than the brand’s most popular beer, landing at 90 calories per can and four percent ABV. Modelo Especial comes in at 4.4 percent ABV and 143 calories per 12-ounce bottle.

“Successfully meeting changing consumer preferences while maintaining the authenticity and quality are the hallmarks that built the Modelo brand and helped the Casa Modelo family surpass the 200 million cases mark in sales in 2022,” Gallagher says. “With our innovations and continued growth in Modelo Especial, becoming the no. 1 beer brand in the country is completely within reach.”

Modelo Oro is now available nationally in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and individually in 24-ounce cans.