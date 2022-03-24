According to a press release, Modelo is launching a ready-to-drink canned Ranch Water, a cocktail crafted from sparkling water, lime juice, and tequila that is especially popular in the Southwest.

Sold in packs of six, the 4.5 percent ABV, 100 calorie cans are only available for purchase in Texas and New Mexico. Modelo’s FMB offering is made from spiked sparkling water, lime juice, and blue agave, presumably as a sweetener.

“This launch is the latest in a series of moves by the brand to reach its goal of becoming the #1 beer brand in the U.S.,” Modelo shared in the release. Modelo also recently added a new flavor to its Chelada lineup, Naranja Picosa, and released 12-packs of their Limón y Sal variety. Both are available for purchase nationwide.

With roots in Texas, Ranch Water is traditionally crafted with Topo Chico as its sparkling water base, and has garnered nationwide popularity in recent years.