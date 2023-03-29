Modelo’s newest launch offers a fresh take on a tried-and-true Mexican staple.

Spiked Aguas Frescas are the newest product from Modelo to hit shelves, perfectly timed for the onset of warming spring weather.

The newly-launched malt beverage is available in four flavors, each created with real fruit juice: Piña (Pineapple, Pepino y Limón (Cucumber-Lime), Sandia (Watermelon), and Flor de Jamaica (Hibiscus). Each selection is lightly carbonated and slightly sweet, hitting just under 200 calories per 12-ounce slim can. They can be purchased in 12-can variety packs; the Piña flavor is also available in 24-ounce cans.

Currently, the beverage is only available in Las Vegas as a test market. While an official national launch date has yet to be announced, a brand representative tells VinePair over email that the products will likely be available across the U.S. in 2024.

“Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas is a new line of flavorful and vibrant spiked malt beverages that celebrate the bold, fruit-forward taste of authentic aguas frescas found in Mexican street markets,” a Modelo representative states in an email.

While the brand has yet to officially announce the product, online content creators have already shared their thoughts on the new launch:

This new, barely-bubbly beverage is sure to pair perfectly with a warm breeze and sunny days.