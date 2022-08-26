Modelo is asking fans to consider quitting their day jobs ahead of the upcoming college football season.

One lucky beer-lover who proves their undying commitment to football will win $100,000 as a yearly “salary,” according to an Aug. 25 press release from Modelo. As the Official Beer Sponsor of the College Football Playoff, the brand is partnering with ESPN analyst Desmond Howard to select the most dedicated fan.

A 200-word essay and accompanying photo — presumably of the fan wearing their favorite team’s jersey — will be judged on originality, enthusiasm, and dedication to the “Ultimate Fandom.” In addition to the $100,000 prize, one megafan will have the opportunity to travel to the national championship on Modelo’s dime.

It’s all part of a hard day’s work as a football fan.

“Modelo is ready to take its role as the Official Beer of the College Football Playoff to the next level by celebrating the Fighting Spirit that goes into being a college football fan each and every day,” Modelo vice president Greg Gallagher states in the release. “We’re excited to see how fans stick with their team through thick and thin and reward that passion with well-deserved compensation with help from our teammate Desmond Howard.”

This sweet job offer won’t last forever. Entries close online on Nov. 6, giving fans plenty of time to craft their personal statements. Additionally, Modelo’s Full-Time Fan Instant Win Games, hosted online all season long, give spectators extra chances to win gift cards for game day essentials like Uber Eats and Ticketmaster.

The Mexican pilsner-style lager brand is currently engaged in a multi-year partnership with the College Football Playoff, which hosts six bowl games annually between the top four ranked teams. Previous promotions — such as the launch of “Unlockzie,” a beer can holder with image recognition technology — marked the start of the collaboration.

With a six-figure salary and minimal work required, this could be a pretty sweet gig.