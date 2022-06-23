Miller Lite hopes to add just a bit more girl power to your Fourth of July soiree.

To commemorate the historic contributions of women across the beer industry, Miller Lite is launching limited-edition cans in honor of the United State’s first female brewer, Mary Lisle, just in time for the July holiday. In a spin on the classic 12 ounce Miller Lite can, the new edition features Lisle’s name across the front, as well as a portrait of the iconic brewer on the back in the brand’s signature gold outline.

Her Philadelphia brewery, created in 1734, became a successful facet of the Philadelphia community. The special can is also a tribute to the “countless” other women involved in building a foundation for the brewing industry in the growing United States.

The brewing company will donate $5 from every case purchased through Drizly or Instacart to the Pink Boots Society, from June 27 to July 4. The Pink Boots Society is a non-profit national organization that promotes the inclusion of women and non-binary individuals in beer production. As described on its website, the non-profit aims outreach towards individuals at every stage of the brewing process, from label design to bartending. Miller Lite states it will donate up to $250,000 through Independence Day.

A sweepstakes on Miller Lite’s website also offers visitors the chance to try Mary Lisle edition cans for themselves and is open for entries from June 27 to July 4.