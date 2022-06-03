As we move into the warmer months, wedding season is upon us once again. This year, Miller High Life wants to be more than just a beverage enjoyed at the reception or after-party, which is why the beer brand has partnered with the Universal Life Church in order to create their own sect of ordained ministers. Nicknamed The Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life is now welcoming any interested party to get “Hitched by High Life” by becoming an Officiant of High Life.

The Universal Life Church (ULC) was founded in 1950 as “a non-denominational religious organization that brings together people from all walks of life.” However, the church is more widely known as an easy place to receive the status of ordained minister — to date, the church has ordained over 20 million ministers. Their partnership with High Life makes it even easier for individuals to become ordained, all you have to do is visit HitchedByHighLife.com and create an account through the ULC. It’s that simple.

Once the online forms have been completed, newly ordained ministers will receive an email from Universal Life Church confirming their status. As an extra perk, each applicant will automatically be entered into a drawing for a limited-edition Miller High Life x Tie Bar formal wear gift set, you know, in case there’s any confusion about what to wear to the ceremony. Each set includes a “Champagne of Beers” silk pocket square, Girl in the Moon formal socks, and a 100% leather beer koozie. However due to the limited number of Officiant of High Life kits, they are available first-come, first-served through June 15 while supplies last.

Officiants of High Life are also welcome to provide a shipping address upon completion to be sent a free Officiant of High Life membership card and business cards. If you’re nervous to officiate your first wedding, don’t fret too much. Miller High Life is also providing ordained ministers with their official “Hitched by High Life” wedding script overflowing with beer references and ending with, “I now pronounce you drinking partners for life.” Of course.

If you’re not looking to get ordained but you are looking for other wedding related advice, High Life and ULC also offer tips on how to complete your marriage license, and the beer brand now even includes a selection of wedding gifts on their website.