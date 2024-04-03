Some sunny new products from Mike’s Hard Lemonade are here — just in time for warmer weather.

On Wednesday, the brand announced Mike’s Hard Lemonade Limonada Fresca, a new variety pack inspired by Latin America’s beloved aguas frescas. Made with a blend of real fruit juice, agave nectar, and citrus, lemon, and lime flavors, the Limonadas Frescas appear to fall in line with the American drinking public’s continued thirst for RTDs and desire for bold juicy flavors.

Four flavors are included in the 12-pack variety box, including Watermelon Lime, Mangonada, Citrus Limonada, and Pineapple Guava, each of which comes in 12-ounce cans at 5 percent ABV. Mike’s Hard Lemonade Limonada Fresca is currently available in select U.S. markets.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade is the latest brand to hop on the hard aguas frescas trend, which appears to be gaining steam stateside. Last April, Modeolo launched Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas in collaboration with social media personality Jesús Morales (a.k.a. Juixxe). Two months later, Topo Chico unveiled Aguas Frescas Hard Seltzer, which ran for a limited time last summer.

For those looking for something a little stronger, the brand also announced three new, cocktail-inspired Mike’s Harder flavors: Piña Colada, Hurricane Punch, and Screwdriver. As the name suggests, the new flavors are higher-ABV than standard Mike’s Hard product, arriving at 8 percent ABV.

Beginning in May, the new flavors will be available nationwide with Piña Colada and Screwdriver offered in 16-ounce cans, while Hurricane Punch will be available for purchase in 23.5 ounce cans.