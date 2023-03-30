A new Michelin Guide award aims to recognize noteworthy cocktail menus.

The first Exceptional Cocktail Award recognizes the cocktail creations of London bar Park Chinois, according to a March 30 article by The Drinks Business. The recognition was announced during the Great Britain and Ireland Michelin Guide Awards, hosted on March 27 at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, Great Britain.

Park Chinois is a lively establishment located in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, inspired by the culture and cuisine of 1930s Shanghai. Its extensive cocktail menu — including both non-alcoholic and alcoholic creations — includes fanciful libations such as the Umami Old Fashioned and Negroni De La Maison. The team at Park Chinois is led by Makis Kazakis.

This year’s Michelin Guide Awards gave one star to 21 restaurants across Great Britain and Ireland as well as two stars to three restaurants. The Exception Cocktail Award was part of five special awards given to establishments, teams, and individuals this year.

Other special awards include Sommelier (Tara Ozols from SO|LA in London), Chef Mentor (Michael Deane from Eipic in Belfast), Young Chef (Sarah Hayward from The Coach in Marlow), and Welcome and Service (Declan Maxwell and team from Spitalfields restaurant in Dublin).

The inaugural Exectional Cocktail Award was sponsored by The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.

