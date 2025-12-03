The Michelin Guide is expanding its wine coverage. On Tuesday, the guide announced a new distinction for vineyards and winemakers worldwide, adding yet another sector of the hospitality industry to the guide’s coverage. The distinction, called The Michelin Grapes, will debut in 2026, the announcement says, and the inaugural examination will evaluate producers in Burgundy and Bordeaux.

“This expertise in finding the best of the best is now extending itself to the world of wine, a key part of the gastronomic experience,” per the release.

The new awards will bestow a range of honors: Three Grapes, Two Grapes, One Grape, and Selected. Three Grapes — the most elite category — will indicate “wine lovers can turn to the estate’s creations with complete confidence,” and Selected — the lowest of the benchmarks — will be awarded to producers crafting “well-made wines that deliver a quality experience.”.

A coalition of wine experts — critics, sommeliers, and vintners — will comprise the group of inspectors. Each will evaluate candidates individually and assign their own recommendations. Five criteria will make up the basis of the awards: quality of agronomy, technical mastery, identity, balance, and consistency.

Michelin chose to focus on Burgundy and Bordeaux for the first edition because it believes the regions are most representative of worldwide wine production. According to the announcement, “Through these regions, the awards will celebrate the diversity, the historical intensity and the cultural richness of wine à la française.”

The new distinction comes after relatively recent advancements in Michelin’s examination of wine: In 2004, the guide launched its pictogram noting exceptional wine pairings, and in 2019, it debuted the annual Michelin Sommelier Award. Annie Shi of King, Jupiter, and Lei in New York City received this year’s honor.

The Michelin Grapes announcement also follows a recent spate of publicity for the brand. In October, Michelin and Apple TV released the television show “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,” which garnered much media buzz, some calling into question the list’s long-standing institutional prestige. We will have to wait and see how Michelin Grapes influences consumers’ habits.