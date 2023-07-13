The Avengers’ inner circle apparently has some expensive taste.

A bottle of 23-year-old Pappy Van Winkle appeared in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ “Secret Invasion,” which aired on Disney on July 12.

In the fourth installment of the series, titled “Beloved,” former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) whips out the rare bottle during a hotel room meet-up with Rhodey (Don Cheadle), a.k.a. Avenger War Machine. As a sign of faux goodwill after realizing Rhodey has (spoiler alert!) been replaced by a Skrull, Fury offers the enemy alien a glass of the spirit neat.

“23 years of distilled perfection! I figure we could settle our beef like proper gentlemen,” Fury says, before calling the bourbon “$5,000 worth of 24-karat liquid gold.”

Fury likely isn’t far off on that particular bottle’s price tag. Pappy Van Winkle is known to fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market, as expressions of the exceptionally rare bourbon are only produced in small quantities. In 2018, bids at an auction of the 23-year-old expression started at $20,000.

This isn’t the first time this same bottle has popped up in the multiverse, either: ScreenRant points out that Marvel enthusiasts might recognize this rare bottle from another series on the streaming platform, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.