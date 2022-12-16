Tired of “wasting away in Margaritaville” and looking for a new way to get active? The trending sport of pickleball might just be the answer.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville announced its title sponsorship with Major League Pickleball (MLP) on Thursday, according to a Dec. 15 press release. The hospitality chain is now one of the MLP’s largest sponsors since its inception in 2021.

As part of the sponsorship terms, branding for the league will now include “MLP By Margaritaville” as the official title. Margaritaville also plans to host entertainment and other on-site events at tournaments, as the campaign kicked off with the MLP Premier Level draft on Thursday evening.

“I am happy to be in the same boat with MLP,” Jimmy Buffett states in the release. “The first time I played pickleball, I was hooked. Fun has always been a part of life to me and I think of pickleball as the perfect ratio of work to play. We can’t wait to bring this partnership to life for MLP players and fans. See you on the court. Fins up, paddles up!”

Margaritaville has held the title sponsorship of the USA Pickleball National Championships since 2018 and serves as the Official Lodging Partner of the Professional Pickleball Association.

“Since the inception of MLP, the league has been deliberate about bringing on partners who unlock new strategies and opportunities for us as a league,” MLP founder and chairman Steve Kuhn states in the release. “As we continue to innovate the live experience for partners, fans, and players, there is no better partner than Margaritaville. Their brand is certainly a lifestyle and we can’t wait to bring the Margaritaville experience to MLP events in 2023 and beyond.”

In the 2023 season, MLP will include 24 teams playing in two seasons. Prize money for the upcoming year will range up to $5 million, as part of the league’s revamped format for the new year.

This might just be the time to pick up a paddle — and a Margarita, too.