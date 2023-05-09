Family-owned wine producer Marchesi Antinori just announced its forthcoming ownership of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars. According to a May 9 press release, Marchesi will receive full ownership of the Napa Valley brand and its winery, formerly owned by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

“There are few opportunities in one’s lifetime when such an important and historical winery as Stag’s Leap is available. I have to thank Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for this great occasion that has been given to us,” Marchesi Antinori honorary president Piero Antinori says in the release.

Marchesi Antinori the only Italian wine producer to hold a winery in Napa Valley, and has been located in the historic region since 1985. Fellow powerhouse Ste. Michelle Wine Estates owns the largest winery in the Pacific Northwest and is one of the largest premium wine producers nationwide. Marchesi Antinori has partnered with Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates for the past 16 years.

“Our roots — dating back 90 years this year — are in the Pacific Northwest, and that’s where the future of our company lies, as well. This move enables us to better focus our energy and resources on the part of our business with the greatest potential for growth — our Pacific Northwest portfolio,” Ste. Michelle CEO Shawn Conway explains in the release.

Founded in 1970, Stag’s Leap is known for its high-quality Cabernet Sauvignon, which famously won the top prize for red wines at the 1976 “Judgement of Paris” during a blind tasting. This historic victory solidified Napa Valley’s reputation as a credible wine region on the world stage and paved the way for California wines to be recognized more seriously. Today, the brand produces three core estate-grown Cabernet Sauvignons and a handful of other premium wines.

Financial details of the acquisition were not included. The deal is expected to close by the end of June.

