Great whisky doesn’t come cheap — and luxury Scotch brand Macallan is certainly no exception. A new release from spirits merchant Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky offers a chance to add a rare (albeit pricey) Macallan expression to round out any whisky collection.

Duncan Taylor announced on Wednesday that it would release Macallan 52-Year-Old Scotch Whisky from its Rarest Collection, according to a Jan. 4 press release. As an “extremely limited” expression, this coveted whisky will only be available to United States consumers upon request. The price tag clocks in at a recommended price of £75,000 — amounting to nearly $90,400 USD.

It’s the oldest Macallan whisky that Duncan Taylor has thus far released. Macallan 52-Year-Old accompanies the spirit purveyor’s recent releases of prestigious Scotches Kinclaith 51-Year-Old and Caperdonich 50-Year-Old.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be the custodian of these stunning rare Macallan casks,” Duncan Taylor chairman Euan Shand states in the release. “This the start of an exciting chapter at Duncan Taylor as we plan to release more Macallan over time, as well as a selection of other rare malts from the 1960s.”

At just over 41 percent ABV, the whisky holds flavors of dark chocolate, cinnamon, spice, and creamy vanilla. It has a slightly sweet and tropical finish, according to the brand’s tasting notes. The Scotch originates from a single cask distilled in 1969 — it was first aged in American oak for decades before being transferred into Oloroso sherry casks.

The whisky arrives in a triangular, handcrafted crystal decanter modeled after a Scottish dagger. The bottle comes in a Scottish oak vessel, with special attention paid to intricate herringbone details and callbacks to historic weapon cabinets in Scotland.

For those interested in investing in a bottle of their own, the company recommends contacting info@shandimportllc.com for more information and purchasing details.