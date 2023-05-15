If you’ve watched your fair share of “Love Is Blind,” you’ll notice those signature gold wine goblets anywhere. Now, it looks like Netflix is expanding its reach in the glassware game in real life.

Netflix filed a trademark application for the product phrases “Love Is Blind” and “Love Is Wine” on May 3, according to recent reporting by TMZ. The trademark request covers a myriad of potential merch products to be aimed at fans of the show.

“Love Is Blind” is a U.S.-based reality dating series that pairs up single contestants in “pods” to find their match sight unseen before potentially marrying at the end of each season..

In the trademark application, Netflix lists quite a few potential uses for the “Love Is Wine” and “Love Is Blind” trademarks, including wine, spirits, liqueurs, and “alcoholic beverages except beer.” The brand also includes items such as insulated beverage containers, cups, drinkware, snacks, and other utensils as potential products in the application. We can easily foresee a “Love Is Wine” glassware set to be rolled out for watch parties.

Currently, Netflix’s merch website lists a handful of “Love Is Blind” gold drinkware, accessories, and even a Cocktail Courier mixology kit.

The trademark application, filed by the Los Angeles-based company, is currently pending approval. The subscription service has yet to release any details on the planned merchandise line.