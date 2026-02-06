Angel City Brewery in Los Angeles’ Arts District will shutter on April 30, the taproom confirmed Wednesday in an Instagram post. The brewery’s parent entityBoston Beer Company announced the closure in August, scheduling it to coincide with the end of the brewery’s lease.

Boston Beer told local news station KTLA that Angel City Brewery is lucrative, and that the reason for closing is to consolidate business.

“We believe there is potential for this brand to succeed outside of Boston Beer as a strong local offering, and we’ll be putting significant efforts behind selling Angel City so the brand can continue to live on,” Boston Beer officials shared.

Angel City Brewery was founded in 1997 by Michael Bowe, who was quick to subscribe to the then-burgeoning craft beer movement. He then opened the current and soon-to-close Arts District location in 2011.

According to The San Bernardino Sun, Angel City Brewery became a destination for Angelenos to flock to for food trucks, live music, and streaming sports games. The official announcement from the brewery sparked outcry from fans and regulars across social media platforms. “Angel City Brewery changed our lives,” an Instagram user commented on the post announcing the closure. “Love y’all, thanks for everything you’ve done,” another added.

In its statement to KTLA, Boston Beer said it has enough confidence that Angel City Brewery will survive independently after the two parties part ways. All of Angel City’s beer is produced at the Arts District site, so the closure will likely mark the last of its production. But Boston Beer’s statement points to a potential revival of the brand.

The brewery says the early announcement gives fans ample time to enjoy the remaining beer and scheduled events lined up. “We’re just happy to have gotten to do this at all, in this city, together with you,” the taproom said in its post.

