After the Houston Astros secured a victorious win during the 118th MLB World Series championship on Saturday, Lone River Ranch Water made the victory parade just a little bit sweeter.

The brand, known for its line of flavored hard seltzers, delivered 118 cases of its core Ranch Waters to the Astros team celebrating at the Houston parade on Sunday, according to a representative for the brand. Cans of Original, Spicy, Rio Red Grapefruit, and Prickly Pear arrived at Minute Maid Park following Game 6 of the World Series.

Lone River originated in west Texas and is fairly new to the canned beverage game — cans of its core Ranch Water first arrived at U.S. retailers in April 2020.

“Hailing from Texas, Lone River Ranch Water is emblematic of the Lone Star state’s spirit and grit and is proud to help celebrate the Astros’ incredible season,” a brand representative states in an email. “With Lone River being born out of Texas, it was a no-brainer for the #1 Ranch Water in the U.S. to celebrate the #1 World Champs.”

Lone River partnered with Astros pitcher Ryan Pressly and his wife Kat Pressly, both Texas natives, to deliver the cases of Ranch Water. The quantity — 118 cases, or close to 1,500 cans — is a reference to this year’s 118th edition of the World Series.

The Houston Astros clinched the World Series victory in the final game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, with a final score of 4-1. The team had previously enjoyed a narrow win in Game 5, reporting a 3-2 victory on Nov. 3.