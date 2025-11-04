On Tuesday, James B. Beam Distilling Co. and its eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe announced the highly-anticipated second bottling of The Infinite. Launched in August 2024, The Infinite was the first-ever brand extension of the beloved Little Book series, which Noe established in 2017 with the release of The Easy.

Just like the first edition of The Infinite, Little Book The Infinite: Edition II is a blend of bourbons produced by three generations of Noe distillers. There’s Freddie’s component, a 7-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon that saw an extended fermentation period and is said to bring fresh apple and pear notes for brightness. Seventh-generation master distiller Fred’s component is up next, a sweeter, 10-year old Kentucky bourbon with rich caramel, vanilla, and dark stone fruit notes. The third component comes from sixth generation master distiller Booker and is an impressive 22-year-old bourbon with oak, char, and smoke notes.

Serving as the base of the bourbon is the shared family component of Little Book The Infinite: Edition I, last year’s 59.65 percent ABV release. Using Edition I as the foundation for future bottlings was always the plan, with the goal of showing how the whiskey continues to evolve with a new component added each year.

Bottled at 60.40 percent ABV, Little Book The Infinite: Edition II has bright aromas of fresh apple and pear with pops of caramel and char. On the palate, the bourbon is said to be rich and warm, with notes of caramel, vanilla, stone fruit, and apple before a woody and charred finish takes over.

Little Book The Infinite: Edition II is available in limited quantities nationwide at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $199.99.