Entrepreneur Lewis Chester’s coveted wine collection will soon be up for grabs.

Sotheby’s Wine recently announced the listing of a 774-lot auction of Chester’s private collection as part of its Single Owner series, according to the auction platform. The online auction opened for bids on May 18 and is set to close on June 1. Chester is currently the CEO and co-founder of Liquid Icons, a company that supports wine education and production.

The extensive collection includes Old and New World varieties from regions such as Burgundy, Champagne, and the Rhône Valley. Chester notes the inclusion of sparkling wines and large-format vintages as part of his personally-curated set. All bottles have been stored in climate-controlled cellars and sourced from reputable sellers, according to the listing.

“Today, my collection is far too big to contemplate consuming it all, although I have been giving it a good crack!” Chester adds in the listing. “Further, I own some incredible wines in large quantities, making perfect sense to let some of these [be] available for other fine wine lovers to enjoy.”

Sotheby’s estimates the auction value of each lot, and a six-bottle set of Bonnes Mares bottles is estimated to fetch the highest at auction. These 2014 vintages of Grand Cru red wine originate from the Domaine Georges Roumier producer in Burgundy and have an estimated value of $13,000.

Chester’s collection is one of the most extensive private collections in the world. Now, fellow wine collectors have the opportunity to own a small part of it.