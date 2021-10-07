A Wisconsin highway was left littered with beer after a semi-truck rolled over Wednesday morning, according to WEAU 13 News. The accident took place on Interstate 94 near Jackson County, Wis.

The good news is the driver is OK and only suffered minor injuries, though the individual was cited for inattentive driving. But to the horror of any beer-lover out there, cases of the popular Leinenkugel Oktoberfest brew spilled along the highway and into a nearby ditch.

Wisconsin State Patrol reported that the cleanup took nearly six hours. Eventually, the right lane was reopened and the beer was thrown out.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police continue to investigate the situation.