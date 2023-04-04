A massive California home just went on the market, and it includes a private tequila tasting room with a speakeasy.

Located in central Los Angeles, the 5,575-square-foot home was built in 1923 and boasts four bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and a pool. The current listing price is $7,695,000, per luxury auction house Sotheby’s website. And in case you have any important visitors who need some place to crash, a separate guest house with its own bedroom and bathroom provides luxe amenities for any spirits enthusiast:

“The lower floor is designed as a speakeasy with a wet bar for shaking up cocktails to enjoy in the fireplace-warmed outdoor living room,” the listing states. “An outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ makes weekend gatherings a breeze while a tequila tasting room adds some spice to your day as you relax by the pool.”

A semi-circular, olive green booth stands as the centerpiece of the tequila room, providing just enough space for you and twenty of your closest friends. Beyond the booze-adjacent accommodations, the luxury listing also includes a sunroom, chef’s kitchen, “striking” central staircase, and vaulted ceilings.

The South Rossmore Avenue property is currently owned by David Cooley, owner of L.A.’s The Abbey Food & Bar, according to The Sacramento Bee. Realtor Alexis Valentin Ramos is coordinating the sale.

“This luxury retreat will steal your heart and be your escape from the rest of the world. Why dream when it can be yours?” the listing states. The opulent home — including its booze-friendly entertainment spaces — seems like quite the gem.