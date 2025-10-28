On Tuesday, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the release of the distillery’s oldest whiskey to date: Knob Creek 21 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

In 2022, Knob Creek introduced a specialty 18-year-old bourbon — which, at the time, was its oldest-ever release — to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its Small Batch Bourbon Collection. Following the success of the 18-year as an annual release, James B. Beam Distilling Co. is taking the age statement up a notch with its new, history-making 21-year bourbon. Bottled at 100 proof and aged for just over two decades in the distillery’s Clermont, Ky. rackhouses, each barrel of Knob Creek 21 was hand-selected by the team to ensure maximum complexity and balance.

“When we first laid this batch to rest, we weren’t chasing any specific age statement — we were focused on crafting a great bourbon, just like we always do. After I tasted the whiskey, I knew we had something special” eighth generation master distiller Freddie Noe shared in a press release. “After decades in the rackhouse, the liquid developed a richness and balance we knew Knob Creek fans and whiskey enthusiasts would want to try. That’s what makes this release special: it’s bold, full of character, and embodies what Knob Creek stands for.”

According to the brand, the bourbon opens with aromas of caramelized sugar and seasoned oak, with pops of subtle smoke. On the palate, it’s described as carameley, with notes of char, fruit, and toasted oak before a long finish with lingering notes of toffee and charred wood rounds things out.

Knob Creek 21 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon comes housed in a decorative keepsake box and is currently available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $249.99.