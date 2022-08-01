It’s no secret that catching a flight these days can cause headaches. Beyond the normal air travel woes, limited employee staffing and pandemic quarantines have made the overall experience even less pleasant than before.

Recent disruptions with airlines have prompted some news outlets to dub the past several months “the summer of flight delays.” To put it plainly, air travel can be downright frustrating.

Enter Kimpton Hotels’ solution: Free wine at hotel check-in for anyone affected by annoying flight delays or cancellations. In a July 29 Tweet, the group announced the initiative that offers a free pour of vino at airports for stranded travelers. Calling it the “Emotional Support Beverage,” Kimpton started offering the complementary wine during the weekend of July 30.

Important announcement: Flight delayed? Cancelled? Wine about it with us! Starting this weekend, we'll pour you a glass of well-deserved wine (we call it an Emotional Support Beverage) at check-in if your flight was delayed or cancelled! We know it’s rough out there! pic.twitter.com/gdSOnGZIO0 — Kimpton (@Kimpton) July 29, 2022

Visitors who show proof of flight delays or cancellations will receive a free glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage until Aug. 28, a representative for Kimpton told VinePair via email. The flight disruption must occur within 24 hours of check-in and the offer is only available in select markets.

The Emotional Support Beverage program accompanies the launch of the hotel’s “Chill the Eff Out” offering, which includes a package of personal fans, cooling pillowcases, and other items to beat the summer heat.

Owned by IHG Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants Group holds 80 boutique hotels and 86 restaurants in 56 cities across North America, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

In addition to the complementary pours for those with flight disruptions, Kimpton Hotels has offered dedicated wine hours at hotel locations in the past. One past initiative, “Wines that Care,” paired guests with winemakers that hold charitable ties to environmentalism and sustainability.